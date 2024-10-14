Man shoots, kills alleged intruder in southeast Atlanta

The alleged shooter told the news station that he and his roommate were watching football with a friend just before the shooting. He believes that, at some point, the friend told two other men to knock on the door and pull a gun on the residents.

“I told them to leave,” the man told Channel 2. He did not want to be identified.

“They left with no contest, (but) I turned around, (and) there was a barrel of a gun to my face,” he added.

The man said his roommate then wrestled the intruders to the ground, but the barrel was still pointed at his face.

“They (the intruder and roommate) separated, and I opened fire in self-defense,” he told the news station. “The (suspect) had the gun in his hand and everything.”

Police have not released any additional details.

