Man shoots, kills alleged intruder in southeast Atlanta

16 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed another man in self-defense at a townhome near Georgia State University late Sunday night.

Officers got a call about shots fired at the Summerhill by Hedgewood homes on Fraser Street around 9:30 p.m. The area is just east of the Center Parc Stadium.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead inside the home, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The alleged shooter told the news station that he and his roommate were watching football with a friend just before the shooting. He believes that, at some point, the friend told two other men to knock on the door and pull a gun on the residents.

“I told them to leave,” the man told Channel 2. He did not want to be identified.

“They left with no contest, (but) I turned around, (and) there was a barrel of a gun to my face,” he added.

The man said his roommate then wrestled the intruders to the ground, but the barrel was still pointed at his face.

“They (the intruder and roommate) separated, and I opened fire in self-defense,” he told the news station. “The (suspect) had the gun in his hand and everything.”

Police have not released any additional details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

