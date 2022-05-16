Man sentenced to life in 2016 brutal assault on grandparents in Douglas County

Though Henn attempted to retreat, Canada fatally shot his step-grandfather while his grandmother hid in a closet, according to Racine.

After finding her, officials said he dragged her out and shot her in the face with a handgun. Canada continued dragging her around the house and pushing her down the stairs even after seriously injuring her.

Upon Douglasville police officer Thomas Altman’s arrival at the scene, Canada fired at him, Racine said. He shot at Altman three times, with one bullet striking Altman’s gun, rendering it inoperable. Altman was forced to retreat and wait for backup.

Despite her injuries, the woman was able to escape while a standoff ensued between Canada and officers. Authorities were able to convince Canada to surrender and he was taken into custody.

“We are grateful for what can only be described as the selfless heroics of Officer Altman and the Douglasville Police Department in stopping Canada that day. The officers put themselves in grave danger and ended up saving lives, even the life of Patrick Canada,” Racine said.

A search of the residence led officers to approximately 31 shell casings from both the rifle and handgun.

During an interview with police, Canada admitted to shooting and killing his step-grandfather and assaulting his grandmother. While in the Douglas County Jail soon after his arrest, he attempted to commit suicide, but jailers were able to save him, Racine said.

At a recent plea hearing, Canada apologized for his actions, Racine said.