DeKalb man sentenced to life for shooting teen in 2018 after stealing cellphone

Surveillance footage shows the group pointing guns at Betancourt and blocking him from running away, the release states. Cooper is then seen cornering Betancourt against a wall and shooting him in the face before running away.

Due to his reputation for violence, witnesses were initially hesitant to name Cooper as the shooter for fear of retaliation, prosecutors noted.

But on April 22, Cooper was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the DA’s office said. DeKalb Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams sentenced Cooper on Monday to life in prison plus five years to run consecutively.

The case was the first trial and conviction for the newly formed Firearm Violence Prevention Unit, a spokesperson for the DA said in the release. The unit was formed in March, and its focus is to identify gang members and others illegally possessing firearms and build federal cases whenever possible in an effort to reduce gun violence.