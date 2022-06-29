Man sentenced to life for molesting 2 children, including disabled teen

A Henry County man has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday morning for molesting two children, including a disabled teenager, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
The man, 46-year-old Everett Howard, pleaded guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges, including aggravated sodomy, child molestation and sexual battery on a child under the age of 16.
Last year, the two victims disclosed that Howard had sexually abused them for several years at homes in Henry and Fulton counties, prosecutors said. He was arrested June 19, 2021.
“We are grateful to bring justice to these survivors,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “This sentence reflects the hard work and dedication of our crimes against children unit.”
In exchange for his guilty plea, Howard will have the possibility of parole which, if granted, would be followed by 30 years on probation. He also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
