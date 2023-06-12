Man sentenced to life for beating boyfriend to death with baseball bat

A Fulton County jury on Friday convicted a man of brutally beating his boyfriend and leaving him to die behind a dilapidated convenience store in southwest Atlanta.

Jimmy Nyambo was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault in the January 2021 beating death of 39-year-old Walter Hamilton, the district attorney’s office announced Monday. Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole.

Nyambo was arrested 24 hours after Hamilton’s body was found in the back parking lot of the store in the 2700 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

“A human being was viciously beaten by his partner and found dead in the back of an abandoned building,” District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “We are witnessing an explosion in domestic violence cases — both in numbers and brutality, and this office will continue to hold perpetrators accountable for victimizing their intimate partners.”

Prosecutors said Nyambo beat Hamilton with a baseball bat. Surveillance video captured the couple walking to the back of the store as Nyambo held a backpack with the bat visible. A short time later, only Nyambo was seen emerging from the back of the store.

The bat, which also was found behind the store, was found to have Nyambo’s fingerprints and the victim’s blood on it, the DA’s office said. Hamilton’s blood was also found on the jacket Nyambo wore at the time of the killing.