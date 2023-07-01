Man sentenced to 50 years after bystander is caught in fatal gunfire in DeKalb

A man is headed to prison after the owner of a towing company got caught in the middle of gunfire at a DeKalb County gas station and was killed.

Victor Richardson, whom officials said was actually aiming for the victim’s employee, was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison.

Richardson, 26, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the incident that killed Christopher Harrold, 44, and injured the 38-year-old man he was aiming for, the DeKalb district attorney’s office said.

On May 17, 2022, Harrold, the owner of a tow truck company, was training a new employee. The two stopped at a gas station along Columbia Drive, where the employee saw Richardson and went to speak to him because Richardson allegedly owed him money, according to the district attorney’s office.

The conversation became tense, and at some point, authorities said the employee took a handgun from Richardson and threw it into the woods. The employee then returned to the tow truck.

The DA’s office said Richardson also returned to his car and then drove up to the employee and pointed a rifle at him. The employee pulled out his own gun and fired several shots at Richardson, officials added.

According to surveillance video, Richardson then drove out of the gas station, pointed the rifle at the employee and fired multiple times. Harrold, who had never gotten out of the tow truck, was fatally struck.

Richardson drove away from the scene, and his vehicle was later found by investigators parked at his mother’s home with the rifle still inside. Authorities said his DNA was on the trigger.