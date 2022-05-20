BreakingNews
UPDATE: Hyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah
Argument at Decatur gas station leads to shooting of driver

Victor Richardson was arrested Thursday night and accused of killing a man in Decatur.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
23 minutes ago

A passenger in a vehicle was arguing with a man at a gas station in Decatur, police said, when shots rang out, leading to the death of the driver.

Christopher Harrold, 44, was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, DeKalb County police said. Authorities did not say how many times Harrold was shot or where he was struck.

Detectives investigating the shooting at the Chevron on Columbia Drive identified 25-year-old Victor Richardson as the suspect. He was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to online jail records.

The vehicle’s passenger was questioned by police but was not arrested. Authorities did not say what the argument was about.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

