Argument at Decatur gas station leads to shooting of driver

Christopher Harrold, 44, was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening, DeKalb County police said. Authorities did not say how many times Harrold was shot or where he was struck.

Detectives investigating the shooting at the Chevron on Columbia Drive identified 25-year-old Victor Richardson as the suspect. He was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to online jail records.