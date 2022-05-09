Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for molesting 14-year-old Henry County girl

BreakingNews
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after a Henry County jury found him guilty of molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

Kenneth Slappey, 29, of College Park, was convicted of two counts of child molestation and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that in early 2019 the girl was spending the night at a friend’s house in Stockbridge when Slappey “gave the child a Smirnoff Ice alcoholic beverage, masturbated in front of her, and had sex with her.”

After being found guilty Friday, Slappey was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 to be served in prison. He also must register as a sex offender for life.

“This child bravely testified at trial and detailed the horrific acts that Mr. Slappey did to her. We are pleased that we are able to get justice for her and her family,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

