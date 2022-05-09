Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for molesting 14-year-old Henry County girl

Kenneth Slappey, 29, of College Park, was convicted of two counts of child molestation and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that in early 2019 the girl was spending the night at a friend’s house in Stockbridge when Slappey “gave the child a Smirnoff Ice alcoholic beverage, masturbated in front of her, and had sex with her.”