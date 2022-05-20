Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen

Derrol Allen Grant was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years for four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.

An investigation into what Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison said was “the worst child molestation case (he had) ever seen” began in August 2018 after a victim told a friend, who then told a school counselor, that Grant had sexually abused them for the past six years. Newnan police were eventually notified, the Coweta District Attorney’s Office said.