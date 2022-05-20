Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen

Three children had to testify against their attacker in a Coweta County case that ended with the man receiving multiple life sentences after being found guilty Thursday.
Derrol Allen Grant was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years for four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
An investigation into what Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison said was “the worst child molestation case (he had) ever seen” began in August 2018 after a victim told a friend, who then told a school counselor, that Grant had sexually abused them for the past six years. Newnan police were eventually notified, the Coweta District Attorney’s Office said.
Through interviews at the Southern Crescent Child Advocacy Center, officials learned that other children had witnessed some of the sexual abuse. By the time the case was ready for trial, two additional victims were identified and testified in court.
“These victims persevered through years of abuse and for another four years waiting on a trial, and they have finally received the affirmation and justice they deserve,” the DA’s office said.
The DA’s office did not disclose information about the abuse or if Grant knew his victims.
