Man sentenced in 2021 armed robbery of restaurant where he used to work

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2021 armed robbery at a Griffin restaurant where he used to work, Griffin Judicial Circuit prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Curtis Dowell was arrested in May 2021, days after walking into the back door of Louise’s Cafeteria on East Solomon Street and demanding money, police said at the time. He went on to hold the manager at knifepoint and took cash from the office.

Dowell recently pleaded guilty to robbery by force and was given a 20-year sentence, with the first 10 years in prison.

