Man sentenced for molesting teen, recording guests showering at Cherokee home

A search warrant of the home was executed by the Cherokee sheriff’s office in February 2020, during which computers, electronics and digital storage devices were collected. The DA said deputies also found adult toys that matched items the teenage victim had described to law enforcement.

During the investigation, detectives found child pornography on Smerk’s electronics, as well as videos of young children being sexually assaulted and of adults taking showers and using a bathroom in his home, according to the DA. The individuals in the videos appeared unaware that a camera was in the bathroom.

Photos taken during the search warrant showed a hidden camera in the basement bathroom, officials said. The camera was later found in Smerk’s car with the memory card removed.

“His pornography consumption had themes of child sexual abuse and voyeurism that eventually became his playbook. With little regard for who he hurt, Mr. Smerk violated the privacy of visitors in his home and he manipulated and sexually violated a vulnerable child in order to satisfy his own selfish desires,” Gropper said.

After the jury returned the guilty verdict, the victim took the stand to provide a statement about the impact Smerk’s actions have had on her life and her hope that she will no longer live in fear of him.

After Smerk is released from prison, he is prohibited from having any contact with the victim, banned from Cherokee County and must adhere to sex offender special conditions.

“This defendant betrayed and used a child for his own sick pleasure,” DA Shannon Wallace said. “This sentence protects other innocent children (and) punishes this defendant for his actions.”