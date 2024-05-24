Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

The teenage girl met Iona on the social media app in February 2022 and agreed to let him visit her at a home in Hoschton.

Iona arrived with duct tape, rope and a knife, according to investigators. He bound the girl’s hands, covered her mouth and raped her.

“During the sexual assault, he began stabbing the teen in her face, torso, neck, legs and arms,” the DA’s office said. “He then fled.”

The teen crawled to her phone and called for help. At the hospital, doctors found at least 86 stab and cut wounds on her body. She had multiple surgeries and physical therapy and can now walk again, the DA said.

Investigators were able to quickly identify Iona: his photo was on the girl’s Snapchat. Police found duct tape, rope and blood inside his car, the DA’s office said.

Iona was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, and has remained in the Gwinnett jail, booking records show.

During the plea deal, the teen told the courtroom she recently graduated from high school and knows she is lucky to be alive, Austin-Gatson said.