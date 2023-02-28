Man on parole for Cobb robbery sent back to jail after new felony charges

William Antonio Ellis, 25, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery in 2013 and was sentenced to seven years in prison, Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said. Ellis was released on parole in 2018, “but soon violated his probation by committing new felony offenses in multiple states,” Broady said.

Ellis has since been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction in DeKalb County, Broady said. Outside of the state, Ellis was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and gun charges in Johnson County, Tennessee, and more gun charges in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.