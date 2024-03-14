Man killed woman in S.C., drove body back to DeKalb, police say

Investigators eventually determined that Laymon’s last known location was a North Myrtle Beach resort. Police did not specify which one, but they confirmed she arrived there Sept. 22 and was with a man named Bornold Eberhart. Their relationship has not been disclosed.

“Further investigation revealed that an argument occurred between Ms. Laymon and Mr. Eberhart in the early morning hours of Sept. 23,” North Myrtle Beach police said in a statement Thursday. “Ms. Laymon was last seen alive entering an elevator at 2:12 a.m. (that day). Detectives have reason to believe Ms. Laymon was murdered in the early morning hours of (the same day).”

Detectives said they believe Eberhart left South Carolina on Sept. 24 and drove back to DeKalb with Laymon’s body in the vehicle.

He was arrested March 3 in DeKalb on a charge of murder and extradited to Horry County, South Carolina, on March 8.

The following day, DeKalb police, the GBI and other agencies located skeletal remains believed to be Laymon, officials confirmed. The discovery was made in a wooded area of Whitehall Forest Court, a dead-end road that leads into a secluded neighborhood off Bouldercrest Road just inside I-285. It was not clear what led them to the area.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation of the identity from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“This case underscores the significance of law enforcement partnerships as it required coordination amongst several law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions,” the GBI said in a statement.

South Carolina officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.