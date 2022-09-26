BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
ajc logo
X

Man killed while crossing Marietta road after being hit by 4 vehicles

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A man died after being hit by four vehicles as he was leaving a Marietta restaurant parking lot and trying to cross a busy road Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene in front of 1440 Roswell Road around 9:15 p.m. and found the 38-year-old in the road, police said in a news release.. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Investigators believe he was leaving the parking lot of Mi Rancho Mexican restaurant and tried to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was struck by four vehicles before traffic was able to stop.

All of the drivers stayed at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5364.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury both dismissed at Georgia Tech50m ago

Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

The Jolt: Atlanta leaders will join Biden to celebrate Braves at the White House
4h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Rejoice! Falcons involve Kyle Pitts, overcome late drama to win
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia non-conference games in jeopardy
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia non-conference games in jeopardy
2h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
10m ago
The Latest

Police: Boy, 4, stable after stabbing in Gwinnett; uncle charged
19h ago
Man shot early Sunday outside Edgewood Avenue bar
19h ago
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves to mark World Series championship on Monday at White House
13h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top