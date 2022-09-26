Man killed while crossing Marietta road after being hit by 4 vehicles

Officers were called to the scene in front of 1440 Roswell Road around 9:15 p.m. and found the 38-year-old in the road, police said in a news release.. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Investigators believe he was leaving the parking lot of Mi Rancho Mexican restaurant and tried to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk, according to police. He was struck by four vehicles before traffic was able to stop.