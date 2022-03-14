Man killed in South Fulton hit-and-run struck by multiple cars, police say

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Jonesboro Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. The man was standing in the center turn lane when he was hit and killed by the first car, South Fulton police told the news station. The victim was hit by at least three more cars and his body was wedged underneath the final car and dragged.

After the incident, police told Channel 2 they could not offer a description of the victim and that he was not carrying any form of ID at the time. The Fulton County medical examiner hopes to identify the man through his fingerprints, according to Channel 2.