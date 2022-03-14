Man killed in South Fulton hit-and-run struck by multiple cars, police say

A man involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in South Fulton was struck by multiple cars and dragged a quarter of a mile before someone stopped to report the incident, police said.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Jonesboro Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. The man was standing in the center turn lane when he was hit and killed by the first car, South Fulton police told the news station. The victim was hit by at least three more cars and his body was wedged underneath the final car and dragged.
After the incident, police told Channel 2 they could not offer a description of the victim and that he was not carrying any form of ID at the time. The Fulton County medical examiner hopes to identify the man through his fingerprints, according to Channel 2.
South Fulton police Lt. Craig Harper told the news station that residents in the area often cross Jonesboro Road to reach the store or bus stop, but he advised against making that trip on foot. There are no lights in the area and Harper described the conditions for pedestrians as “very dangerous.”
Police are still working to find any of the multiple drivers who may have hit the victim and left the scene.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author