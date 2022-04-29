Man killed in shooting blocks from Atlanta University Center

A man was fatally shot Friday morning in southwest Atlanta just a few blocks from the Atlanta University Center.
The man was discovered around 3 a.m. in a neighborhood off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, according to Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, who commands the department’s homicide unit. Gunshot detection technology alerted police to gunfire in the area, and patrol officers found the man in a cut-through near a home on Beckwith Street, Woolfolk said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The victim, who was in his 20s to early 30s, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name was not released.
“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” Woolfolk said from the scene Friday. “We are speaking to persons in the community. We are trying to assess the validity of some of the information that has been received here on the scene.”
Woolfolk said they had also gathered ballistic evidence and were checking home surveillance cameras in the area which may have captured the shooting. While investigators have not identified a suspect or determined motive, Woolfolk said they were working some leads.
“We’re just trying to do our due diligence and trying to determine what happened,” he said.
The gunshot technology, which Woolfolk said is still in the demo phase, was instrumental in getting officers to the scene quickly. Another 911 caller reported the gunfire shortly after, according to Woolfolk.
