Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville

He was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News. The victim, whose name was not released, was 24 years old, according to homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk.

“It appears as if there were multiple rounds fired through a vehicle here parked at the intersection,” Woolfolk told the news station from the scene.