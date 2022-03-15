Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville

A man was killed Monday night after being shot multiple times inside a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge.
He was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News. The victim, whose name was not released, was 24 years old, according to homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk.
“It appears as if there were multiple rounds fired through a vehicle here parked at the intersection,” Woolfolk told the news station from the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
“We are assessing whether there is any video surveillance from the surrounding community,” Woolfolk said. “We’re trying to see if there is any witnesses that might have heard or saw anything in reference to this scene.”
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
