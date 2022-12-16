Man jumps from 4th floor of Dunwoody parking deck to evade officers, police say

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after his fall, although he did not appear to be hurt, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek confirmed. The man will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

The incident began when officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a building off Perimeter Center East, a loop near Perimeter Mall. At the scene, authorities said the suspect gave officers a fake name and fake ID card.