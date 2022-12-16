Man jumps from 4th floor of Dunwoody parking deck to evade officers, police say

A man jumped from the fourth floor of a Dunwoody parking deck Thursday night while trying to evade police after they discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants, officials said.
The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after his fall, although he did not appear to be hurt, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek confirmed. The man will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail once he is discharged from the hospital.
The incident began when officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a building off Perimeter Center East, a loop near Perimeter Mall. At the scene, authorities said the suspect gave officers a fake name and fake ID card.
The officers were able to determine the man’s real identity and found that he was wanted on multiple active arrest warrants, police said. When they tried to take the man into custody, he jumped from the parking deck and caught himself on the railing. Police tried to pull him back to safety, but he “let go and fell to the ground,” Channel 2 Action News reported.
No further information has been released, but Cheek said police planned to share additional details once the incident report is complete and new charges have been filed.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author