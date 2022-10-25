BreakingNews
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
Man injured in shooting at SE Atlanta gas station

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man showed up at a hospital Monday night after being shot at a gas station in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to a Texaco at 2315 Glenwood Avenue around 11 p.m. about a person being shot, police said in a statement. Once there, they learned the victim had taken himself to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle and was said to be stable.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument and it escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

No other details were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

