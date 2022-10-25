Man injured in shooting at SE Atlanta gas station

A man showed up at a hospital Monday night after being shot at a gas station in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to a Texaco at 2315 Glenwood Avenue around 11 p.m. about a person being shot, police said in a statement. Once there, they learned the victim had taken himself to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle and was said to be stable.
Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument and it escalated to an exchange of gunfire.
No other details were released.
