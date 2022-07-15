Man indicted on charges of sex trafficking of minor in Cherokee County

Jeremiah Norwood, 40, is charged with two counts of sex trafficking, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation and two counts of pandering for person under 18, according to the indictment.

Norwood is accused of taking the victim to a location in Cherokee between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 and exchanging drugs for sex, an arrest warrant reveals. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Norwood is also accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim in a vehicle in the 400 block of James White Trail, according to the warrant.