Man indicted on charges of sex trafficking of minor in Cherokee County

A man was indicted Monday in connection with the sex trafficking of a girl under the age of 16 in Cherokee County, court documents show.
Jeremiah Norwood, 40, is charged with two counts of sex trafficking, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation and two counts of pandering for person under 18, according to the indictment.
Norwood is accused of taking the victim to a location in Cherokee between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 and exchanging drugs for sex, an arrest warrant reveals. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Norwood is also accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim in a vehicle in the 400 block of James White Trail, according to the warrant.
Documents do not reveal if the victim and Norwood knew each other before the first incident.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9, court records show.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author