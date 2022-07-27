Man in Douglas County guilty of shooting 2 others during fight over woman

A jury recently convicted a man of shooting two others during a fight over a woman last year in Lithia Springs, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
In April 2021, Douglasville police were called to a Budgetel Inn on Waterford Club Drive and found two people lying on the grass, prosecutors said. The victims had been shot in their legs by a man who they knew only as “Suave.” He was later identified as 39-year-old Mike Clark.
Prosecutors said the argument erupted after Clark made advances toward the girlfriend of one of the victims.
Clark, who had felony convictions for second-degree murder and attempted robbery, also shot at others in the area, according to prosecutors. No other injuries were reported.
He was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
After a week-long trial, Clark was found guilty July 14. He will be sentenced at a later date.
“Gun violence is plaguing our community and country,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “It should not and will not be tolerated in our community. In this case and every case like it, we will fight to ensure that those who engage in these violent acts and put our community at risk are put in prison.”
