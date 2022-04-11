Man in critical condition after shooting in NW Atlanta

A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in northwest Atlanta’s West Lake neighborhood.
Officers discovered the victim around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West Lake Avenue and Calloway Drive, according to Atlanta police. The residential area is about a half-mile east of Anderson Park.
Investigators were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said late Sunday. No further details were released.
