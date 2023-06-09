BreakingNews
‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
X

Man hospitalized after shooting outside DeKalb convenience store

Credit: Chelsea Prince

Credit: Chelsea Prince

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot outside of a DeKalb County convenience store Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Northcrest and Chamblee Tucker roads around 11 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, a DeKalb police spokeswoman said. Police said they found the victim, who was hit multiple times, outside the La Fiesta Food Mart. He was taken to the hospital and is considered stable, authorities said.

Though it appeared to be an isolated incident, it attracted plenty of attention from DeKalb residents thanks to the multi-vehicle police presence at the busy intersection.

A dark-colored sedan in the convenience store parking lot appeared to have been driven into the bushes, and witnesses later said the car was towed from the scene. Police remained at the scene through the early afternoon.

Officials did not publicly identify the victim, and no one was arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team17m ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
2h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
4h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
4h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lilburn police

Fowl play: Family’s pet chicken reportedly stolen from Lilburn home
58m ago
Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
2h ago
Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
4h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
1h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top