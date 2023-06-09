Man hospitalized after shooting outside DeKalb convenience store

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot outside of a DeKalb County convenience store Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Northcrest and Chamblee Tucker roads around 11 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, a DeKalb police spokeswoman said. Police said they found the victim, who was hit multiple times, outside the La Fiesta Food Mart. He was taken to the hospital and is considered stable, authorities said.

Though it appeared to be an isolated incident, it attracted plenty of attention from DeKalb residents thanks to the multi-vehicle police presence at the busy intersection.

A dark-colored sedan in the convenience store parking lot appeared to have been driven into the bushes, and witnesses later said the car was towed from the scene. Police remained at the scene through the early afternoon.

Officials did not publicly identify the victim, and no one was arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

