Man hospitalized after DeKalb firefighters discover church playground burning

A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after DeKalb County firefighters discovered a fire on a church playground near Stone Mountain.

A crew of firefighters was driving by Indian Creek Baptist Church near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Rockbridge Road around 4 a.m. when they noticed the blaze, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They responded to the blaze without being dispatched.

At the playground, crews found the equipment on fire and a man suffering from severe burns, Daniels said. The man was conscious but was rushed to the hospital before an investigator arrived at the scene, so he had not been interviewed as of Thursday morning.