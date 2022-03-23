Man hit, killed while trying to cross busy DeKalb road

A man who was trying to cross a busy intersection in DeKalb County was killed Tuesday night, according to police.
DeKalb authorities said 30-year-old Jonathan McKenzie was trying to cross Redan Road at the intersection with Panola Road around 9 p.m.
A vehicle headed north on Panola Road hit McKenzie, who died at the scene, police said. The driver did not stop and has not been identified, but investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Police did not release a description of the vehicle.
