Man gets life sentence for deadly 2020 crime spree in DeKalb

An Atlanta man was convicted Wednesday on multiple charges, including armed robbery and murder, stemming from a violent crime spree he committed in DeKalb County as a teenager in 2020.

Alexander Amarion Rolax, 21, was found guilty on nine counts, including malice murder, armed robbery and multiple gun charges, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release. Immediately following the jury’s verdict, Rolax was sentenced to life plus 40 years, though he retains the possibility of parole.

According to Boston, Rolax’s spree began around 9 p.m. on June 17, 2020, when he pulled a gun on a woman working at a Chamblee gas station and demanded money from the register. The woman ran to the back of the store to hide, and Rolax grabbed the cash and left.