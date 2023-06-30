Man gets life sentence after robbery target found dead at Henry County motel

Authorities in Henry County said a Stockbridge man and two of his friends went to a motel in September 2020 with the intent to rob someone they had just met. That robbery target was later found lying outside a room, having been shot multiple times and left for dead.

Almost three years later, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Irvin Torian, convicting him of murder, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The 28-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole, plus five years.

The body of Barry Scott Spinks, 40, was found Sept. 15, 2020, at the America’s Best Value Inn on Ga. 138 in Stockbridge. Prosecutors said Torian and two other men, Marquis Triplett and Kasey Davis, went there to rob Spinks, an encounter that turned deadly. Police did not say if anything was stolen.

Triplett and Davis are being held without bond at the Henry County Jail while they await trial. No information was released about their arrests.

Torian was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.