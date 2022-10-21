Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas

A man who attempted to drown his mother in a bathtub in her Meriwether County home days before Christmas in 2020 will be spending the rest of his life in prison, officials said.
Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty Friday of attempted murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 80 years.
On Dec. 22, 2020, the victim allowed her son to come home for Christmas but told him he could not stay past the holiday, Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said. Greene became angry, Cranford said, and attacked his mother that evening while she walked upstairs to her bedroom.
After being placed in a chokehold, the victim was eventually able to break free and ran downstairs to try to get her phone, Cranford said. Greene caught her in the hallway, again placing her in a chokehold, and dragged her into a bathroom and began to fill the tub, according to Cranford.
“He then forced his mother into the tub (and) attempted to drown her, while telling her he would kill her,” Cranford said. “His mother fought for her life and was able to escape when the defendant slipped on the floor.”
The victim ran to the next-door neighbor for help, but Cranford said they did not initially recognize her due to her broken nose and damage around her eyes. The neighbors called sheriff’s deputies, who were able to take Greene into custody and the victim to the hospital.
At the recent trial, Greene’s mother “spoke the truth about what she suffered at the hands of her son,” Cranford said.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greene has served three prison sentences since 2012, when he was convicted of several drug charges, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Coweta County. Greene was back in prison by 2015 and then again in 2019 for drug-related charges. He had been released from Valdosta State Prison in April 2020.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com