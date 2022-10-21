Man gets life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub days before Christmas

The victim ran to the next-door neighbor for help, but Cranford said they did not initially recognize her due to her broken nose and damage around her eyes. The neighbors called sheriff’s deputies, who were able to take Greene into custody and the victim to the hospital.

At the recent trial, Greene’s mother “spoke the truth about what she suffered at the hands of her son,” Cranford said.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greene has served three prison sentences since 2012, when he was convicted of several drug charges, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Coweta County. Greene was back in prison by 2015 and then again in 2019 for drug-related charges. He had been released from Valdosta State Prison in April 2020.