BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer testifies before Congress
ajc logo
X

Man gets 7 years in prison after shooting at family member on Cobb streets

Rico Laprince Southall, 34, who was previously convicted on a felony drug charge, pleaded guilty in April to one federal count of possession of a firearm after the wild chase and shooting, officials said.

Credit: File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Rico Laprince Southall, 34, who was previously convicted on a felony drug charge, pleaded guilty in April to one federal count of possession of a firearm after the wild chase and shooting, officials said.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man who chased a family member through Cobb County while firing multiple shots at her, hitting an unoccupied child’s car seat and another driver’s car, was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this month, federal officials said.

Rico Laprince Southall, 34, who was previously convicted on a felony drug charge, pleaded guilty in April to one federal count of possession of a firearm after the wild chase and shooting, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said in a news release. Southall faces additional charges in Cobb.

The local and federal charges against Southall stem from a car chase on public roads in Cobb in April 2021, Buchanan said. Southall fired multiple shots while he chased a family member as she drove into Powder Springs. Numerous bullets hit the woman’s car, and one struck an infant safety seat that was empty at the time. The gunfire also hit another driver’s car, Buchanan said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Southall was arrested with a Glock 22 pistol with an extended magazine and a Taurus Model 513 revolver that had previously been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, court records show. The stolen gun led the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to adopt the case for federal prosecution.

“Southall’s illegal possession and dangerous use of these weapons are serious crimes that show how gun violence is a risk to all of us,” Buchanan said. “Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons and individuals with violent criminal histories is essential to protecting the citizens of the district and reducing gun violence. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed because of this defendant’s egregious disregard for the safety of our community.”

“Through the continued work of seizing illegal guns and removing very violent offenders from our streets, far fewer of our Cobb County community members are shot, killed and maimed,” Cobb police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Some Grady EMS workers pushing for a union2h ago
AJC poll: Kemp, Warnock slightly ahead in Georgia’s top races
8h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
6h ago
Gigantic industrial park proposed near future Hyundai EV factory
3h ago
Gigantic industrial park proposed near future Hyundai EV factory
3h ago
Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals
1h ago
The Latest
Clerk killed in armed robbery at South Fulton food mart; 2 suspects sought
15m ago
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
56m ago
15-year-old boy shot to death in DeKalb apartment community
3h ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
6h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top