Man gets 7 years in prison after shooting at family member on Cobb streets

Rico Laprince Southall, 34, who was previously convicted on a felony drug charge, pleaded guilty in April to one federal count of possession of a firearm after the wild chase and shooting, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said in a news release. Southall faces additional charges in Cobb.

The local and federal charges against Southall stem from a car chase on public roads in Cobb in April 2021, Buchanan said. Southall fired multiple shots while he chased a family member as she drove into Powder Springs. Numerous bullets hit the woman’s car, and one struck an infant safety seat that was empty at the time. The gunfire also hit another driver’s car, Buchanan said.