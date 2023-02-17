Man gets 30 years in prison in 2019 Cherokee County armed robbery

Detectives were given descriptions of the suspects and were able to arrest all of them, Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker previously said. The apartment was searched and Baker said authorities recovered a loaded .22 caliber rifle with a silencer and a .40 caliber handgun. They also found a wallet in a trash can that contained several cards with the victim’s name, he said. The cellphone and headphones were also recovered.

By analyzing social media, electronic devices and jail communications, as well as collaborating with Kennesaw police, Crossland said investigators were able to determine the four suspects were members of criminal street gangs, specifically Yarborough Park Crips and Young Slime Life.

“Other evidence in the case showed that the criminal acts were committed in furtherance of gang activity,” Crossland said.

While Harris was in jail January 2020, Crossland said the district attorney’s office was able to uncover communication between Harris and another person via phone. The phone call revealed Harris needed assistance with his case and mentioned a letter containing instructions for the victims of the armed robbery, Crossland added.

A search warrant was obtained and officials found the letter, which Harris provided personal details about the victims, as well as a plan to threaten, bribe, intimidate and prevent them from testifying against him, according to Crossland.

“Ajani Harris not only failed to take responsibility for his actions, but also worked to circumvent the system by using his status in the gang to intimidate and threaten the victims in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Megan Hertel said. “This jury, through its verdict, and this court, through its sentence, have shown our community that we will not be intimidated by criminal street gangs in Cherokee County.”

Following Harris’ sentencing on Dec. 20, Crossland said he entered a non-negotiated guilty plea for conspiracy to commit for attempting to influence a witness and the other gang charges. Harris was sentenced an additional 20 years.

Harris’ three accomplices pleaded guilty prior to trial. McElheney, 21, and Hickman, 22, were sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to be served in prison. Marek, 22, was sentenced to 20 years with 5 years to be served in prison.