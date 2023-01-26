Man gets 25 years in prison for armed robbery of Henry County gas station

Corey Criswell, 33, was convicted Thursday on multiple counts related to the robbery, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said in a news release. He received a 35-year sentence, with 25 years to be spent in prison and the remainder on probation.

Criswell “stormed” the Texaco station on Ga. 42 on March 9, 2020, rushing into the store as the cashier was trying to close for the night, Matteucci said. The cashier and a friend of his who was also in the store tried to keep Criswell from entering, but Criswell fired his handgun.