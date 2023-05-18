Man gets 15 years for fleeing troopers in Paulding; 12-year-old killed in crash

Moore had been held at the Paulding jail since his arrest, booking records show.

On Sept. 9, 2021, at 1:09 a.m., a trooper attempted to pull over a Kia Sorento speeding on Bethel Church Road in Paulding, the State Patrol previously said. The driver, later identified as Moore, pulled over but refused to lower his window. The trooper then requested help from the Paulding sheriff’s office and a deputy quickly arrived.

“The male driver, who was later determined to be under the influence of alcohol, failed to comply with the deputy and trooper’s requests to roll down his window and provide his license and other pertinent information,” Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding sheriff’s office said after the arrest. “At the conclusion of the incident, it was discovered that the male driver had a suspended driver’s license as well. It was then that the Paulding deputy broke the driver’s-side window out of the vehicle.”

That’s when Moore fled and ran over the trooper’s foot, investigators previously said.

A high-speed pursuit followed onto Ga. 92, where Moore was driving recklessly, the GSP said. The Kia left the road and overturned in a ditch after the PIT maneuver.

Moore and a front-seat passenger, 14-year-old Blake Zyier, were both treated for minor injuries. But Boykins, who lived in Douglasville, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators.

Boykins’ family has publicly said the officers involved in the incident should be held accountable for causing Moore to crash.

— Staff writer Johnny Edwards contributed to this article.