Man gets 12 years in prison for molesting ‘innocent little girl’ in Cherokee

Lomack Deamonte Pridgen, 23, entered a guilty plea in June for the charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. The District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that he was sentenced to life on probation, with the first 12 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole. He will then have to register as a sex offender.

The Cherokee sheriff’s office arrested Pridgen in September 2021 and charged him with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. The child told her parents about the abuse and they reported the incident to law enforcement. Authorities did not say when the abuse took place.