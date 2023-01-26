Man found shot to death near SE Atlanta businesses

A man was found fatally shot Wednesday evening near multiple businesses in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Authorities were called to the 200 block of Moreland Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. regarding a person shot call. The victim was found shot at least once, according to Atlanta police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
Police did not say where exactly the shooting took place or at what business the victim was found dead. No details were released on a suspect.
Several businesses, including a hair salon and hookah shop, share the small plaza on the intersection of Memorial Drive.
