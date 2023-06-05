X

Man found shot to death in parked truck outside Conyers motel

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Conyers police have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck parked at an extended stay motel.

The discovery was made at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday by officers checking on a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Intown Suites on Northlake Drive off Ga. 138. When they looked inside a black pickup, they found 33-year-old Dontavius Hardeman dead “with gunshot wounds to his body,” according to police.

It was not clear if Hardeman was a guest at the motel.

By the end of the day, the investigation had been classified a homicide, and police released two photos of persons of interest in the case. The photos appeared to show two men, who were wanted for questioning, inside a convenience store.

“We don’t have motive,” police Sgt. Quantavis Garcia told Channel 2 Action News. “We do know that the persons of interest knew the victim before the shooting occurred, so we do want to get their side of the story before we make any assumptions about motive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conyers police at 770-929-4203. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

