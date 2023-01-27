Man found shot to death in Five Points near GSU business school, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning in the heart of downtown Atlanta, authorities said.
Atlanta police were called around 8:20 a.m. about a person shot at 30 Marietta Street in Five Points, near the business school of Georgia State University. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Homicide detectives were called to look into the shooting.
