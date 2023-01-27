X
Man found shot to death in Five Points near GSU business school, police say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning in the heart of downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called around 8:20 a.m. about a person shot at 30 Marietta Street in Five Points, near the business school of Georgia State University. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Homicide detectives were called to look into the shooting.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

