Man found shot in apartment in Doraville’s 1st homicide of 2022

Doraville police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon inside an apartment.
Officers located the body of Monzavia Latom Bray at about 2 p.m. when they responded to the Cielo at Chamblee apartments in the 3100 block of Chestnut Drive, according to city spokesperson Emily Heenan. Bray had been shot at least once, she said.
His death is the first homicide for the city this year.
The investigation is ongoing, Heenan said, and detectives are following several leads. It was not clear Monday if any suspects had been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police Detective Michael Clanton at michael.clanton@doravillega.us.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com