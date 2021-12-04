Man found shot in Ansley Mall area

Details are so far scarce in the shooting of a man who was found wounded overnight in the Ansley Mall area.
Atlanta police said officers were dispatched to 1544 Piedmont Road, which is the address to the development containing the mall, restaurants and various other establishments. Police found the man, whose identity wasn’t released, at 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police didn’t say where precisely the man was found at the development clustered at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
“The preliminary investigation indicates there was a dispute involving several people that escalated to the victim being shot,” the police said in a statement. “Investigators responded to the scene and are working to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
