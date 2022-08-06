Man found guilty of attacking, shooting guests at Carroll County house party

The shooting interrupted a Sept. 11, 2021, house party along Shady Grove Road in Carrollton. Thurman became “enraged” with one of the other party guests around 4 a.m. and began choking the man on the front porch of the residence.

Moments after other guests stepped in to break up the fight, Thurman retrieved a gun from a bag he’d been carrying and fired two gunshots at the man he attacked.

One of the bullets struck a woman who was inside the house at the time, wounding her in the leg. The woman had to be hospitalized and she spent two months in a wheelchair as a result of the shooting, according to the release.

Cranford said the man whom Thurman attacked refused to testify during the trial and the shooting victim was hesitant to take the stand. She and only one of the other partygoers on the porch when Thurman opened fire testified, the district attorney said.

Prosecutors used video recordings that showed Thurman choking and then shooting at the man he fought.

“This case shows that the District Attorney’s Office and the Carroll County Sheriff’s department will do everything possible to hold violent offenders accountable for the terror they inflict in our neighborhoods,” Cranford said in the release. “The District Attorney’s Office understands that witnesses are often afraid to testify, but too often witness reluctance allows violent felons like this defendant to avoid accountability and continue to victimize other members of our community.”