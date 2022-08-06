ajc logo
X

Man found guilty of attacking, shooting guests at Carroll County house party

A Carroll County jury convicted a man this week of charges tied to a September 2021 shooting at a house party in Carrollton.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Carroll County jury convicted a man this week of charges tied to a September 2021 shooting at a house party in Carrollton.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man who shot a bystander during a fight at a house party last year was convicted this week in Carroll County.

A jury on Thursday found Antonio Lamar Thurman guilty of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts apiece of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Carroll County Magistrate Court Judge Michael Hubbard, who presided over the case, is scheduled to sentence Thurman during a hearing Sept. 2.

The Jonesboro man had been in the Carroll County jail without bond awaiting trial since he was arrested Sept. 29, online booking records showed. He remained in the jail Saturday, now awaiting his sentencing.

The verdict was announced in a press release issued Saturday by District Attorney John Cranford’s office in the Coweta Judicial Circuit.

The shooting interrupted a Sept. 11, 2021, house party along Shady Grove Road in Carrollton. Thurman became “enraged” with one of the other party guests around 4 a.m. and began choking the man on the front porch of the residence.

Moments after other guests stepped in to break up the fight, Thurman retrieved a gun from a bag he’d been carrying and fired two gunshots at the man he attacked.

One of the bullets struck a woman who was inside the house at the time, wounding her in the leg. The woman had to be hospitalized and she spent two months in a wheelchair as a result of the shooting, according to the release.

Cranford said the man whom Thurman attacked refused to testify during the trial and the shooting victim was hesitant to take the stand. She and only one of the other partygoers on the porch when Thurman opened fire testified, the district attorney said.

Prosecutors used video recordings that showed Thurman choking and then shooting at the man he fought.

“This case shows that the District Attorney’s Office and the Carroll County Sheriff’s department will do everything possible to hold violent offenders accountable for the terror they inflict in our neighborhoods,” Cranford said in the release. “The District Attorney’s Office understands that witnesses are often afraid to testify, but too often witness reluctance allows violent felons like this defendant to avoid accountability and continue to victimize other members of our community.”

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Cruz commits to Georgia Tech23h ago
Jellyfish plentiful in waters off Tybee beach this time of year. What you need to know
8h ago
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
1h ago
Misleading pharma ads on Medicare target Georgia senator, voters
2h ago
Misleading pharma ads on Medicare target Georgia senator, voters
2h ago
New I-285 lanes at Ga. 400 open Monday
7h ago
The Latest
Police seek tips on 2 cars involved in child’s shooting in SW Atlanta
17h ago
Hunt on for hit-and-run driver after Lawrenceville bicyclist hospitalized
19h ago
Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme
20h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top