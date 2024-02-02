Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at apartments near Austell

Witnesses on the scene told police they believed Lebrun was responsible, as they were known to have had an ongoing dispute after a road rage incident, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said in a statement.

GPS tracking data from Lebrun’s phone placed him at the scene of the crime that day, prosecutors said, and surveillance video from multiple nearby locations confirmed his presence there. He was arrested six weeks later.

“This conviction serves as a testament to the dedication of our staff and the tireless efforts of law enforcement in safeguarding our community,” Broady said.

In addition to the murder convictions, Lebrun was also found guilty of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He will be sentenced at a later date.