Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at apartments near Austell

A man has been found guilty in a deadly 2021 shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex, officials announced Friday.
Sony Lebrun, 37, was convicted of malice murder and felony murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Eric Stone on Aug. 6 of that year.
That day, Cobb police received several calls about shots being fired at the Premier Apartments near Austell and that a vehicle had crashed into its gate, prosecutors recounted. When officers arrived, they found Stone in the vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead at the scene.
Witnesses on the scene told police they believed Lebrun was responsible, as they were known to have had an ongoing dispute after a road rage incident, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said in a statement.
GPS tracking data from Lebrun’s phone placed him at the scene of the crime that day, prosecutors said, and surveillance video from multiple nearby locations confirmed his presence there. He was arrested six weeks later.
“This conviction serves as a testament to the dedication of our staff and the tireless efforts of law enforcement in safeguarding our community,” Broady said.
In addition to the murder convictions, Lebrun was also found guilty of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
He will be sentenced at a later date.
