Man found dead inside Gwinnett home after fight, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home early Wednesday, authorities said.
By
15 minutes ago

A man was killed after a fight broke out early Wednesday at a Gwinnett County home, according to authorities.

Gwinnett police responded at around 1:45 a.m. to a call in the 3200 block of Ivy Birch Way, a residential neighborhood located northwest of I-85 near Buford. At the scene, officers began looking for anyone in distress after a caller stated they heard loud noises and someone “grunting” for help, police said.

After noticing lights on at a house in the neighborhood, officers told the occupants to come to the door and saw a man who looked like he had been in a fight, police said. Officers detained the occupants and went inside the house, where they found a man’s body.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to investigators, the occupants got into an argument overnight that turned physical. On Wednesday morning, law enforcement said they detained and interviewed a person who is believed to be the lone suspect in the killing. Their identity was not released.

“Currently, detectives believe this was a domestic incident between the occupants inside the house and are currently not looking for any additional suspects,” police said.

No other details were provided by authorities on the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

