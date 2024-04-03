Man found dead inside Gwinnett home after fight, police say

A man was killed after a fight broke out early Wednesday at a Gwinnett County home, according to authorities.

Gwinnett police responded at around 1:45 a.m. to a call in the 3200 block of Ivy Birch Way, a residential neighborhood located northwest of I-85 near Buford. At the scene, officers began looking for anyone in distress after a caller stated they heard loud noises and someone “grunting” for help, police said.

After noticing lights on at a house in the neighborhood, officers told the occupants to come to the door and saw a man who looked like he had been in a fight, police said. Officers detained the occupants and went inside the house, where they found a man’s body.