Man fatally struck while crossing road in DeKalb; driver leaves scene

A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a DeKalb County road Friday evening, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the crash in the 3900 block of Memorial Drive in Belvedere Park. At the scene, officers found the man lying on the side of the road. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene.
Police said they had no information on the vehicle or the driver. An investigation is ongoing.
