Man fatally struck by vehicle while changing tire on I-20, police say

A woman is behind bars after allegedly crashing into a man who was changing a tire on I-20 and killing him Thursday night, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lane of the interstate near Windsor Road about 11:35 p.m. At the scene, they found the man lying on the shoulder of the road, police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was changing his tire when he was struck by a female driver, police said. Authorities did not say if the driver remained at the scene.
The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged in the wreck. Police did not specify her charges.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author