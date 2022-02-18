Man fatally struck by vehicle while changing tire on I-20, police say

Officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lane of the interstate near Windsor Road about 11:35 p.m. At the scene, they found the man lying on the shoulder of the road, police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was changing his tire when he was struck by a female driver, police said. Authorities did not say if the driver remained at the scene.