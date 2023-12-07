Man fatally shot near high school in South Fulton

The victim was found on Feldwood Road near Banneker High.

Combined ShapeCaption
The victim was found on Feldwood Road near Banneker High.

Crime & Public Safety
By
18 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed near a high school in South Fulton on Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to a location on Feldwood Road near Banneker High at about 7:50 p.m., according to South Fulton police. There, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top