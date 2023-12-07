Man fatally shot near high school in South Fulton

A man was shot and killed near a high school in South Fulton on Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to a location on Feldwood Road near Banneker High at about 7:50 p.m., according to South Fulton police. There, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.