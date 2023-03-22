Man fatally shot in Stonecrest neighborhood

DeKalb police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the shooting in the 6200 block of Sunflower Place in Stonecrest. Officers arrived to find 59-year-old Willie Johnson suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

There was a large police presence at the scene, and caution tape was seen draped across the street and yards of several homes, according to video from Channel 2 Action News. A neighbor told the news station there was another shooting about two weeks ago in the neighborhood, but said the recent gunfire was not normal for the area.