Man fatally shot in Stonecrest neighborhood

A man died Tuesday after he was shot in a DeKalb County neighborhood, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the shooting in the 6200 block of Sunflower Place in Stonecrest. Officers arrived to find 59-year-old Willie Johnson suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
There was a large police presence at the scene, and caution tape was seen draped across the street and yards of several homes, according to video from Channel 2 Action News. A neighbor told the news station there was another shooting about two weeks ago in the neighborhood, but said the recent gunfire was not normal for the area.
The incident remains under investigation. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and no details were provided about possible suspects.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation