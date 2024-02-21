BREAKING | 1 killed, 1 detained in East Point gas station shooting

A man was killed and another was detained Wednesday following a shooting at an East Point gas station, police said.
Officers were called to a Texaco in the 2600 block of Main Street regarding a person shot. Investigators learned that two men were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other, police spokesman Sgt. James Watkins confirmed.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The alleged shooter was detained. His name was not released, and Watkins did not say if he had been charged.
No information was provided about what led to the fight.
The incident location is about a mile from Tri-Cities High School, where a student was fatally shot and another was stabbed Feb. 9 after a basketball game, officials said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Mario Bailey, 15, was shot at a nearby railroad track moments after leaving the game between Tri-Cities and Banneker. The other victim was stabbed in the school’s parking lot.
