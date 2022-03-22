Man fatally shot at SE Atlanta mobile home park

A man found with a gunshot wound at a southeast Atlanta mobile home park was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries, officials said.
Officers were called to the Colony South Mobile Home Park in the 2000 block of Jonesboro Road around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, officers found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
The victim was not identified.
No further information has been released about the incident.
