Man fatally shot at SE Atlanta mobile home park

The victim was found at the Colony South Mobile Home Park in the 2000 block of Jonesboro Road.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man found with a gunshot wound at a southeast Atlanta mobile home park was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries, officials said.

Officers were called to the Colony South Mobile Home Park in the 2000 block of Jonesboro Road around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, officers found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was not identified.

No further information has been released about the incident.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

