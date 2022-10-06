ajc logo
X

Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta home near Frederick Douglass High School

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home in northwest Atlanta near Frederick Douglass High School, officials said.

Officers were called to a home on Scottridge Drive about 3:10 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound who died before he could be taken to the hospital.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

The shooting took place in the Harvel Homes neighborhood, which backs up to Douglass High. The neighborhood is just north of I-20 on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

No further information about the incident has been released, including if any suspects had been identified or if anyone else was found in the house with the victim.

A spokesman for Atlanta Public Schools said Douglass High was not impacted by the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall 2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Decatur woman critical after suffering headwound from stray bullet as she slept
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘They’re desperate’: Herschel Walker denies abortion reports
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘They’re desperate’: Herschel Walker denies abortion reports
5h ago

Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
6h ago
The Latest

Man found shot dead inside Clayton County home
48m ago
Decatur woman critical after suffering headwound from stray bullet as she slept
2h ago
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
23h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top