Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta home near Frederick Douglass High School

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home in northwest Atlanta near Frederick Douglass High School, officials said.
Officers were called to a home on Scottridge Drive about 3:10 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound who died before he could be taken to the hospital.
The man’s identity has not been publicly released.
The shooting took place in the Harvel Homes neighborhood, which backs up to Douglass High. The neighborhood is just north of I-20 on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.
No further information about the incident has been released, including if any suspects had been identified or if anyone else was found in the house with the victim.
A spokesman for Atlanta Public Schools said Douglass High was not impacted by the incident.
