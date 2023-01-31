Man faces up to 2 years behind bars in attack of mother, child in Douglas County

A child walked in on a man strangling her mother at a Douglas County home in 2018 and called authorities for help.
That man, 40-year-old Randy Wright, now faces up to two years behind bars after being convicted, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Cooke announced Tuesday. Wright was found guilty of battery and simple battery in the November 2018 domestic incident.
Authorities responded to the Douglas home after the child called 911 stating that Wright had attacked her and her mother, Cooke said.
The girl initially heard her mom yelling for help behind a closed door in the home. Cooke said that when the girl opened the door, she found Wright strangling her mother.
“The juvenile victim attempted to fight the defendant off her mother, which was when Randy Wright slapped her,” according to Cooke.
During an interview with law enforcement, the mother said there had been a dispute prior to the attack. Both victims’ injuries matched statements they gave to officials, Cooke said.
“Unfortunately, domestic violence occurs far too often in our community and many times it goes on without ever being reported,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “We applaud the courage of the victims in this case to come forward and speak out. By reporting this abuse, the victims are able to move to a safe environment, and we are able to be a part of stopping this violence one case at a time.”
Wright will be sentenced at a later date.
