BreakingNews
Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man faces up to 2 years behind bars in attack of mother, child in Douglas County

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

A child walked in on a man strangling her mother at a Douglas County home in 2018 and called authorities for help.

That man, 40-year-old Randy Wright, now faces up to two years behind bars after being convicted, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Cooke announced Tuesday. Wright was found guilty of battery and simple battery in the November 2018 domestic incident.

Authorities responded to the Douglas home after the child called 911 stating that Wright had attacked her and her mother, Cooke said.

The girl initially heard her mom yelling for help behind a closed door in the home. Cooke said that when the girl opened the door, she found Wright strangling her mother.

“The juvenile victim attempted to fight the defendant off her mother, which was when Randy Wright slapped her,” according to Cooke.

During an interview with law enforcement, the mother said there had been a dispute prior to the attack. Both victims’ injuries matched statements they gave to officials, Cooke said.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence occurs far too often in our community and many times it goes on without ever being reported,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “We applaud the courage of the victims in this case to come forward and speak out. By reporting this abuse, the victims are able to move to a safe environment, and we are able to be a part of stopping this violence one case at a time.”

Wright will be sentenced at a later date.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech men’s basketball shouldn’t be this bad
4h ago

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jane Fonda embraces female friendship in ‘80 for Brady,’ feels conflicted about the...
10h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
12h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
3h ago
The Latest

SWAT standoff at Gwinnett home followed kidnapping investigation, cops say
1h ago
Gainesville man on the run after shooting 2 at shopping center, cops say
2h ago
12 families displaced after fire at Norcross apartment complex
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
5h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
3h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top