Man faces up to 2 years behind bars in attack of mother, child in Douglas County

During an interview with law enforcement, the mother said there had been a dispute prior to the attack. Both victims’ injuries matched statements they gave to officials, Cooke said.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence occurs far too often in our community and many times it goes on without ever being reported,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “We applaud the courage of the victims in this case to come forward and speak out. By reporting this abuse, the victims are able to move to a safe environment, and we are able to be a part of stopping this violence one case at a time.”

Wright will be sentenced at a later date.